BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.