AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.