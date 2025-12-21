Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR is a commercial email security platforms tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Mid-market and enterprise teams running on-premises Exchange will value Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for its ability to offload scanning to a centralized security server, reducing mailbox latency without sacrificing detection depth. The Global Protective Network delivers real-time behavioral analysis across millions of endpoints, catching zero-day threats before signatures exist. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native and standardized on Microsoft 365; the on-premises architecture adds operational overhead that cloud-native buyers don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace without dedicated email security should pick BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for its API-first architecture that detects compromised accounts and BEC without touching MX records or requiring external visibility. The proxyless deployment means no gateway bottleneck, and the built-in SIEM and SOAR capabilities for email and account activity eliminate the separate tool tax most teams absorb. Skip this if you need advanced forensics on encrypted email content or run legacy on-premises mail servers; BLOKWORX is cloud-native by design.
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange vs BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for your email security platforms needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..
BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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