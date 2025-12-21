Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..

Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.