Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks should run Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security; its dual SEG and API deployment options let you protect Microsoft 365 without ripping out your existing email infrastructure. The platform catches impersonation and polymorphic threats at pre-delivery and post-delivery stages, meaning you're not betting everything on a single choke point. Skip this if you need deep integration with non-Microsoft email systems or demand granular SOAR-style playbooks for incident response; Bitdefender prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach automation.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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