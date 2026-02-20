Abusix Guardian Mail is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abusix. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email spam and phishing will see immediate relief from Abusix Guardian Mail's blocklist-based filtering, which stops 99.6% of threats before they hit your mail servers. The platform's focus on network and sender reputation enforcement means you're blocking bad actors at scale rather than hunting them after delivery. Skip this if your organization needs post-delivery forensics or advanced threat hunting; Guardian Mail is built to prevent volume attacks, not investigate compromised accounts already inside your network.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats.
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Guardian Mail vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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