Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Blaze Networks Blaze Screen is a commercial email security platforms tool by Blaze Networks Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks should run Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security; its dual SEG and API deployment options let you protect Microsoft 365 without ripping out your existing email infrastructure. The platform catches impersonation and polymorphic threats at pre-delivery and post-delivery stages, meaning you're not betting everything on a single choke point. Skip this if you need deep integration with non-Microsoft email systems or demand granular SOAR-style playbooks for incident response; Bitdefender prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach automation.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops teams should pick Blaze Screen for its content disarm and reconstruction capability, which neutralizes malicious attachments before they reach inboxes, removing the need for manual threat hunting on every suspicious email. The sandbox detonation and real-time URL analysis stack covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching both known and unknown threats at scale. Skip this if your organization needs deep email forensics or extended incident response workflows; Blaze Screen is a filter-first tool, not an investigation platform.
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Blaze Networks Blaze Screen for your email security platforms needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..
Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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