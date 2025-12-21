Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..

Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.