Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.