Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyble. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management for its intelligence-backed risk scoring that actually deprioritizes alert fatigue instead of just multiplying it. Agentless deployment across three clouds with real-time asset discovery and automated remediation workflows means your team owns asset inventory and compliance drift detection without hiring DevOps engineers to instrument everything. Skip this if you need deep identity governance or runtime threat detection; Cyble prioritizes the configuration and compliance layer, leaving CIEM and workload protection to adjacent tools.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities. Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Cyble. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud. Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Cloud APIs, Ticketing systems, SIEM platforms, SOAR platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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