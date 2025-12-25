AlgoSec Cloud Network Security: Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include AI-powered application discovery, 150+ network security checks, Centralized security policy management across clouds..

Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.