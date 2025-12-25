AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.