Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

CoreStack Assessments: AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation. built by CoreStack. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud assessment engine for AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, AI Agent with natural language query and contextual insights, 3,000+ best-practice security and compliance checks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.