Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. CoreStack Assessments is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CoreStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI need CoreStack Assessments because its AI Agent actually reduces assessment fatigue by letting you query findings in natural language instead of building custom dashboards. The platform covers 3,000+ checks across four clouds simultaneously and includes automated remediation workflows that cut response time, addressing the NIST DE.CM and ID.RA functions where most multi-cloud shops leak risk. Skip this if your stack is single-cloud or if you need deep SIEM integration; CoreStack prioritizes posture visibility over incident response.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs CoreStack Assessments for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
CoreStack Assessments: AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation. built by CoreStack. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud assessment engine for AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, AI Agent with natural language query and contextual insights, 3,000+ best-practice security and compliance checks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. CoreStack Assessments differentiates with Multi-cloud assessment engine for AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, AI Agent with natural language query and contextual insights, 3,000+ best-practice security and compliance checks.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. CoreStack Assessments is developed by CoreStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and CoreStack Assessments serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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