Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

CoreStack Assessments: AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation. built by CoreStack. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud assessment engine for AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, AI Agent with natural language query and contextual insights, 3,000+ best-practice security and compliance checks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.