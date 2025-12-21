Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud will get the most from Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security because its lightweight agent actually stays out of the way on resource-constrained workloads without sacrificing detection depth. The platform scores well on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get real-time visibility and incident analysis that doesn't require a separate SOC analyst to translate; results come back in human-readable form. Skip this if you need deep CSPM or vulnerability management layered in; GravityZone is workload protection first, and you'll need other tools for configuration posture.
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud because it actually moves policy between on-premises and cloud without forcing rewrites, which saves months of operational friction. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with a Global Intelligence Network feeding AI-based detection across endpoints, email, network, and data controls. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native only and doesn't need the policy portability; the hybrid heritage means you're paying for capabilities that on-cloud-only shops won't use.
Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security vs Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud: Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Endpoint security and management across multiple device types, Network security for web-based threat protection, Information security for sensitive data protection..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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