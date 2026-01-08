Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery: Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Brand/domain-centric asset discovery, Human-in-the-loop ownership validation, Continuous scanning and monitoring..

Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.