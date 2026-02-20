Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will get immediate value from Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery because the human-in-the-loop ownership validation actually kills false positives instead of burying your team in them. The continuous monitoring and real-time change detection map to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you the asset visibility and anomaly detection that most external scanning tools promise but don't deliver. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation guidance baked in; Bishop Fox finds the problem and validates it exists, but stops short of telling you how to fix it.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery: Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Brand/domain-centric asset discovery, Human-in-the-loop ownership validation, Continuous scanning and monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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