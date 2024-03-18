Binary Edge is a free external attack surface management tool. Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations hunting for exposed infrastructure across your full internet footprint should start with Binary Edge; its free tier lets you actually test passive DNS and exposed service discovery before committing budget, which matters because you need visibility before you can prioritize. The platform indexes over 3.5 billion internet devices and updates threat feeds in real-time, so you're not chasing yesterday's findings. This is weakest for teams that need active exploitation testing or vulnerability correlation tied to your internal asset inventory; Binary Edge tells you what's exposed, not whether your patching kept up.
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
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Common questions about comparing Binary Edge vs Censys Internet Map for your external attack surface management needs.
Binary Edge: A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface..
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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