Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Binary Edge is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Organizations hunting for exposed infrastructure across your full internet footprint should start with Binary Edge; its free tier lets you actually test passive DNS and exposed service discovery before committing budget, which matters because you need visibility before you can prioritize. The platform indexes over 3.5 billion internet devices and updates threat feeds in real-time, so you're not chasing yesterday's findings. This is weakest for teams that need active exploitation testing or vulnerability correlation tied to your internal asset inventory; Binary Edge tells you what's exposed, not whether your patching kept up.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Binary Edge for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Binary Edge: A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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