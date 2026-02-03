Bastazo Agoge is a commercial cyber range training tool by Bastazo. BetterMotherFucking CTF is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise OT security teams need hands-on training that mirrors their actual environments, and Bastazo Agoge delivers that through digital twins that replicate real device configurations and network behavior. The platform covers both NIST PR.AT training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning operators learn threat response against realistic scenarios while leaders get measurable competency tracking across your workforce. Skip this if your team needs general IT security training; Bastazo is purpose-built for OT, which narrows its scope but sharpens its value for industrial and critical infrastructure shops.
Small security teams and junior-heavy programs need a CTF platform that doesn't require DevOps overhead to stand up; BetterMotherFucking CTF delivers that by stripping out complexity entirely and letting you host competitions in minutes. The equal-point scoring model removes artificial difficulty tuning, so you're testing actual skill gaps instead of guessing at challenge calibration. Skip this if your organization needs role-based access controls, team management at scale, or scoring flexibility; the simplicity that makes it fast to deploy is the same simplicity that disappears when you have 50 concurrent players or need weighted categories.
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements.
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Common questions about comparing Bastazo Agoge vs BetterMotherFucking CTF for your cyber range training needs.
Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..
BetterMotherFucking CTF: A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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