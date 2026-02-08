BasejumpQDN: Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience. built by evolutionQ. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Quantum key exchange network deployment, Trusted certified repeater nodes for network extension, Vendor-neutral architecture supporting multiple QKD device vendors..

Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.