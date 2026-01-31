C2Sec Product is a commercial data privacy tool by C2SEC. Centrl Privacy360 is a commercial data privacy tool by CENTRL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered privacy logs will find real value in C2Sec Product's centralized compliance monitoring, which collapses manual audit work into a dashboard that actually tracks what's happening across your data estate. The tool's strength in NIST's GV.OC and PR.DS functions means you get both organizational context and working visibility into data handling, not just checkboxes for regulators. Skip this if your privacy stack already includes a dedicated DLP tool; C2Sec shines on the monitoring side, not prevention, so you'll still need controls upstream.
Privacy teams at mid-market and enterprise companies managing sprawling data inventories across multiple jurisdictions will see immediate value in Centrl Privacy360's native connector-based data mapping; it cuts the month-long spreadsheet phase that kills most privacy programs. The platform covers all six NIST GV and ID functions, meaning it enforces policy alignment from risk strategy through asset inventory and assessment, which is where most privacy tools go slack. Skip this if your organization is still treating privacy as a compliance checkbox rather than embedding it into how you actually govern data; Centrl requires stakeholders to own their data flows, not just check boxes.
Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring
Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation
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Common questions about comparing C2Sec Product vs Centrl Privacy360 for your data privacy needs.
C2Sec Product: Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring. built by C2SEC. headquartered in United States..
Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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