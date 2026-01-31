C2Sec Product: Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring. built by C2SEC. headquartered in United States..

Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.