Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..

Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database: Vulnerability intelligence database with CVE analysis and prioritization. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include CVE vulnerability database with severity ratings, AI-powered vulnerable function identification, KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.