Azure-focused security teams building incident response muscle need AzureGoat because it's free, open-source training infrastructure that actually replicates the misconfigurations your engineers will face in production, not sanitized labs. The 918 GitHub stars and explicit OWASP Top 10 + Azure service misconfiguration focus mean you're training against real attack paths rather than generic scenarios. Skip this if your team needs managed infrastructure, instructor-led curricula, or scoring mechanisms; AzureGoat requires hands-on lab design and assumes your staff can self-direct their learning.

BetterMotherFucking CTF

Small security teams and junior-heavy programs need a CTF platform that doesn't require DevOps overhead to stand up; BetterMotherFucking CTF delivers that by stripping out complexity entirely and letting you host competitions in minutes. The equal-point scoring model removes artificial difficulty tuning, so you're testing actual skill gaps instead of guessing at challenge calibration. Skip this if your organization needs role-based access controls, team management at scale, or scoring flexibility; the simplicity that makes it fast to deploy is the same simplicity that disappears when you have 50 concurrent players or need weighted categories.