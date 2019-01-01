Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Azucar is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Azure-focused security teams with constrained budgets will get immediate value from Azucar's read-only assessment approach, which identifies misconfigurations without the operational risk of agent deployment or resource modification. The tool's plugin architecture lets you run targeted scans against specific asset types rather than forcing broad coverage you don't need, and at no cost it removes pricing as a barrier to regular audits. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud; Azucar is Azure-only and won't help teams trying to standardize posture management across AWS or GCP alongside Azure workloads.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool that performs read-only security assessments of Azure Cloud environments, analyzing various assets and configurations without modifying deployed resources.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Azucar vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Azucar: Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool that performs read-only security assessments of Azure Cloud environments, analyzing various assets and configurations without modifying deployed resources..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Azucar is open-source with 584 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Azucar and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure. Key differences: Azucar is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Azucar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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