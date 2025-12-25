AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Azucar: Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool that performs read-only security assessments of Azure Cloud environments, analyzing various assets and configurations without modifying deployed resources..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.