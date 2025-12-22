Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Azucar: Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool that performs read-only security assessments of Azure Cloud environments, analyzing various assets and configurations without modifying deployed resources..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.