Azucar: Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool that performs read-only security assessments of Azure Cloud environments, analyzing various assets and configurations without modifying deployed resources..

Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.