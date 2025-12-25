AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.