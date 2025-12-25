Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. Cavirin SaaS is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cavirin Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will benefit most from Cavirin SaaS for its pre-built compliance policy packs covering HIPAA, GDPR, NIST, PCI, ISO, and SOC2 across AWS, GCP, and Azure simultaneously. The CyberPosture Dashboard delivers real-time asset visibility and auto-remediation that meaningfully reduces the manual work of multi-cloud compliance. Skip this if you need deep workload-level protection or are primarily focused on identity and access management; Cavirin prioritizes infrastructure posture and continuous monitoring over identity-centric controls.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs Cavirin SaaS for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) differentiates with Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection. Cavirin SaaS differentiates with CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. Cavirin SaaS is developed by Cavirin Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) integrates with Jira. Cavirin SaaS integrates with AWS GuardDuty, JIRA, Slack, PagerDuty, ServiceNow and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and Cavirin SaaS serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, GCP, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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