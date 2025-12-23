Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Sn1per Sn1per is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Sn1perSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in unmanaged sprawl will find real value in Sn1per Sn1per's automated discovery and continuous scanning; it builds the asset inventory most organizations lack before they can even assess risk. The tool covers both ID.AM (asset management) and ID.RA (risk assessment) in the NIST CSF, and its scheduled scanning cadence forces discipline where manual processes fail. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing SIEM platforms or custom remediation workflows; Sn1per is strongest as a standalone discovery engine, not a response orchestrator.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Sn1per Sn1per for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Sn1per Sn1per: Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning. built by Sn1perSecurity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for CVEs, Asset discovery for subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames, Internal and external attack surface coverage..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Sn1per Sn1per differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for CVEs, Asset discovery for subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames, Internal and external attack surface coverage.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Sn1per Sn1per is developed by Sn1perSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Sn1per Sn1per serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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