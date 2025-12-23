Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Dreamlab CyObs is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Dreamlab Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented attack surface visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should evaluate Dreamlab CyObs for its real-time anomaly detection and automated surface mapping; it excels at ID.AM and DE.CM functions, meaning you get asset discovery and continuous monitoring that actually catch shadow infrastructure before attackers do. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 focus areas with particular strength in the monitor-and-alert workflow, backed by a 60-person vendor operating from Switzerland with proven cloud deployments. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or forensic depth; CyObs is built to prevent exposure, not to investigate compromise after it happens.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Dreamlab CyObs for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Dreamlab CyObs differentiates with Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Dreamlab CyObs is developed by Dreamlab Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Dreamlab CyObs serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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