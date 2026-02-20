Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Dreamlab CyObs is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Dreamlab Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented attack surface visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should evaluate Dreamlab CyObs for its real-time anomaly detection and automated surface mapping; it excels at ID.AM and DE.CM functions, meaning you get asset discovery and continuous monitoring that actually catch shadow infrastructure before attackers do. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 focus areas with particular strength in the monitor-and-alert workflow, backed by a 60-person vendor operating from Switzerland with proven cloud deployments. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or forensic depth; CyObs is built to prevent exposure, not to investigate compromise after it happens.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Dreamlab CyObs for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Dreamlab CyObs differentiates with Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Dreamlab CyObs is developed by Dreamlab Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Dreamlab CyObs serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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