Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will get immediate value from Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery because the human-in-the-loop ownership validation actually kills false positives instead of burying your team in them. The continuous monitoring and real-time change detection map to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you the asset visibility and anomaly detection that most external scanning tools promise but don't deliver. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation guidance baked in; Bishop Fox finds the problem and validates it exists, but stops short of telling you how to fix it.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery: Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Brand/domain-centric asset discovery, Human-in-the-loop ownership validation, Continuous scanning and monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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