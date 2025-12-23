Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Binary Edge is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Organizations hunting for exposed infrastructure across your full internet footprint should start with Binary Edge; its free tier lets you actually test passive DNS and exposed service discovery before committing budget, which matters because you need visibility before you can prioritize. The platform indexes over 3.5 billion internet devices and updates threat feeds in real-time, so you're not chasing yesterday's findings. This is weakest for teams that need active exploitation testing or vulnerability correlation tied to your internal asset inventory; Binary Edge tells you what's exposed, not whether your patching kept up.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Binary Edge for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Binary Edge: A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox