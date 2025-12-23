Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Threat Hunting is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting credential compromise and phishing attacks at scale should start with Axur Threat Hunting; its 17 billion exposed credential database and 40 million daily URL analysis catch threats most platforms miss before they cause damage. The deep web and dark web monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.AE's adverse event analysis requirement, surfacing indicators of compromise competitors simply don't find. Skip this tool if your priority is post-incident response and recovery; Axur is built for prevention and early detection, not forensics.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Axur Threat Hunting vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Threat Hunting: Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Database of 17 billion exposed credentials, 600 million exposed credit card records, 40 million URLs analyzed daily..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Threat Hunting differentiates with Database of 17 billion exposed credentials, 600 million exposed credit card records, 40 million URLs analyzed daily. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search.
Axur Threat Hunting is developed by Axur. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Threat Hunting and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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