Axur Online Piracy: Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Counterfeit product detection across marketplaces and websites, Content piracy detection on streaming and video platforms, Automated takedown notifications..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.