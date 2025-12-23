ZeroFox Protection

Security teams protecting brand reputation and executive visibility across social media and the broader internet will get the most from ZeroFox Protection, which monitors 180+ platforms and catches impersonation and deepfakes that traditional perimeter tools completely miss. The automated takedown capability through its Global Disruption Network means threats disappear without waiting for manual coordination with platforms. Skip this if your priority is internal asset discovery or endpoint protection; ZeroFox is external-only and won't help you map what's running inside your network.