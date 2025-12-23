Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..

Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.