Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Data Leak Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is a free digital risk protection tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into credential and data exposure across dark web, infostealer networks, and public repositories, and Axur Data Leak Detection covers all three without requiring separate vendor integrations. The 17+ billion credential database with 1+ billion monthly additions and API access to exposed card data means you're querying against actual breach intelligence, not synthetic feeds. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party vendor exposure or if you need post-incident forensics; Axur excels at early detection and alerting, not incident reconstruction.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb
Startups and SMBs without dedicated threat intelligence teams should run Dark Web Exposure Test before anything else; it catches credential breaches and phishing infrastructure targeting your organization without requiring headcount or budget. The tool covers both ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection across dark web monitoring, domain squatting, and trademark abuse in a single free scan. Not built for enterprises that need continuous monitoring, automated response workflows, or integration with existing security platforms; this is early warning, not orchestration.
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing Axur Data Leak Detection vs Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Data Leak Detection differentiates with Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications. Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb differentiates with Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring.
Axur Data Leak Detection is developed by Axur. Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Data Leak Detection and Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Key differences: Axur Data Leak Detection is Commercial while Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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