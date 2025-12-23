Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Data Leak Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. CatchProbe LeakMAP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CatchProbe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into credential and data exposure across dark web, infostealer networks, and public repositories, and Axur Data Leak Detection covers all three without requiring separate vendor integrations. The 17+ billion credential database with 1+ billion monthly additions and API access to exposed card data means you're querying against actual breach intelligence, not synthetic feeds. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party vendor exposure or if you need post-incident forensics; Axur excels at early detection and alerting, not incident reconstruction.
Security teams hunting for exposed credentials and breached data across dark web sources will find real value in LeakMAP's 40TB+ indexed database and domain-based search capabilities, which catch leaks faster than manual monitoring alone. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, paired with social media enrichment and multi-data-type correlation, means your team surfaces compromised assets before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your priority is breach response and remediation workflows; LeakMAP is built for intelligence gathering and risk assessment, not incident containment.
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
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Common questions about comparing Axur Data Leak Detection vs CatchProbe LeakMAP for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..
CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Data Leak Detection differentiates with Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications. CatchProbe LeakMAP differentiates with 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities.
Axur Data Leak Detection is developed by Axur. CatchProbe LeakMAP is developed by CatchProbe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Data Leak Detection and CatchProbe LeakMAP serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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