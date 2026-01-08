Axonius Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Axonius. CYE Hyver is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in tool sprawl will find real value in Axonius Exposure Management because it actually correlates vulnerabilities across your existing stack instead of adding another siloed scanner. The platform aggregates findings from Qualys, Tenable, CrowdStrike and dozens of others into a single risk model, then surfaces which exposures actually matter based on asset criticality and business context, not just CVSS scores. Skip this if your organization runs a single vulnerability management tool and has tight asset inventory already; Axonius justifies its cost through consolidation, not incremental capability.
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to justify remediation budgets to the CFO should start with CYE Hyver. It translates exposure into dollar figures and attack routes into priority sequences, then maps mitigation costs back to business impact, which turns "patch this vulnerability" into "fixing this costs $50K and prevents a $2M breach scenario." The platform covers NIST risk assessment and asset management thoroughly while staying light on response and recovery functions, so it's strongest as a front-end exposure quantification tool rather than an incident readiness platform. Skip this if your team is still learning basic vulnerability management fundamentals; Hyver assumes you have inventory discipline already.
Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools
Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Exposure Management vs CYE Hyver for your exposure management needs.
Axonius Exposure Management: Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across IT environment, Unified aggregation of vulnerabilities and exposures from multiple tools, Dynamic risk scoring based on exposure and business impact..
CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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