Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.