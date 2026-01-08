Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..

WatchGuard Cloud: Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include Centralized management console for WatchGuard security products, Real-time threat monitoring and network visibility, Customizable dashboards with configurable widgets..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.