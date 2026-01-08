Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..

ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.