Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Axonius Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across devices, identities, and infrastructure will find immediate value in Axonius Asset Management's ability to aggregate and continuously verify inventory data across dozens of sources without manual reconciliation. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM asset management and PR.AA identity control, two areas where most organizations have visibility gaps that compound downstream in risk assessment. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic analysis or breach response capabilities; Axonius excels at knowing what you own and validating security controls against it, not hunting threats after compromise. MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across devices, identities, and infrastructure will find immediate value in Axonius Asset Management's ability to aggregate and continuously verify inventory data across dozens of sources without manual reconciliation. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM asset management and PR.AA identity control, two areas where most organizations have visibility gaps that compound downstream in risk assessment. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic analysis or breach response capabilities; Axonius excels at knowing what you own and validating security controls against it, not hunting threats after compromise.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Asset Management vs ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Asset Management differentiates with Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting.
Axonius Asset Management is developed by Axonius. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Axonius Asset Management and ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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