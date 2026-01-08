Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..

CODA Intelligence Footprint: ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud. built by CODA Intelligence. Core capabilities include Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.