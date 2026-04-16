ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

CODA Intelligence Footprint: ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud. built by CODA Intelligence. Core capabilities include Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.