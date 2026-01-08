Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..

cloud-nuke: A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.