Axon Technologies Train is a commercial cyber range training tool by Axon Technologies. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building incident response muscle memory and executives who need to understand cyber risk without jargon will find Axon Technologies Train's scenario-based wargames more effective than slide decks. The platform covers SOC defensive work, IR forensics, and offensive techniques across a virtualized environment, hitting NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AT awareness and training function directly. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkbox training or you're a single-person security shop looking for self-paced modules; Axon's strength is in group workshops that demand organizational bandwidth and commitment.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
Cybersecurity training service covering SOC, IR, offensive, and exec awareness.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing Axon Technologies Train vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
Axon Technologies Train: Cybersecurity training service covering SOC, IR, offensive, and exec awareness. built by Axon Technologies. headquartered in United Arab Emirates. Core capabilities include Cyber wargame workshops with scenario-based gameplay for executives and technical teams, Offensive security training based on real-world incidents and investigations, Defensive security training for SOC teams on incident analysis and response..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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