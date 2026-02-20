Axon Technologies Train: Cybersecurity training service covering SOC, IR, offensive, and exec awareness. built by Axon Technologies. headquartered in United Arab Emirates. Core capabilities include Cyber wargame workshops with scenario-based gameplay for executives and technical teams, Offensive security training based on real-world incidents and investigations, Defensive security training for SOC teams on incident analysis and response..

BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.