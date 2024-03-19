AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by CDNetworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)
Teams already deep in AWS infrastructure will move fastest with AWS WAF because it threads directly into API Gateway, CloudFront, and ALB without separate agent deployment or data exfiltration concerns. The free tier eliminates budget friction for prototype and mid-tier workloads, and native CloudWatch integration means you're not bolting on a separate SIEM. Skip this if your web applications sit outside AWS or you need API schema validation and runtime threat detection; AWS WAF does request filtering well but doesn't understand your API's legitimate behavior the way specialized API security tools do.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs and web applications against volumetric attacks should pick CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for its 20+ Tbps DDoS capacity backed by 40+ global scrubbing centers, a scale most WAAP competitors cannot match. The 24/7 SOC staffed by 100+ security analysts and AI-powered rule generation handle both the detection and response work your team shouldn't own in-house. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management or patch orchestration; CDNetworks concentrates on perimeter defense, not remediation workflows.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.
Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec
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Common questions about comparing AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) vs CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities..
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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