Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-security-viz is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling EC2 security groups without visibility into cross-account or cross-region access patterns should start here. aws-security-viz generates network diagrams that actually show you what your groups permit instead of making you parse JSON or hunt through the console, and it costs nothing. Skip this if you need policy-as-code enforcement or drift detection; the tool visualizes existing state but won't catch misconfigurations before they deploy.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing aws-security-viz vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-security-viz: A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-security-viz is open-source with 718 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-security-viz and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: aws-security-viz is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, aws-security-viz is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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