Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. aws-security-viz is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Teams managing sprawling EC2 security groups without visibility into cross-account or cross-region access patterns should start here. aws-security-viz generates network diagrams that actually show you what your groups permit instead of making you parse JSON or hunt through the console, and it costs nothing. Skip this if you need policy-as-code enforcement or drift detection; the tool visualizes existing state but won't catch misconfigurations before they deploy.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs aws-security-viz for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
aws-security-viz: A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. aws-security-viz is open-source with 718 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and aws-security-viz serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while aws-security-viz is Free, aws-security-viz is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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