Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. aws-security-viz is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling EC2 security groups without visibility into cross-account or cross-region access patterns should start here. aws-security-viz generates network diagrams that actually show you what your groups permit instead of making you parse JSON or hunt through the console, and it costs nothing. Skip this if you need policy-as-code enforcement or drift detection; the tool visualizes existing state but won't catch misconfigurations before they deploy.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs aws-security-viz for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
aws-security-viz: A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. aws-security-viz is open-source with 718 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and aws-security-viz serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while aws-security-viz is Free, aws-security-viz is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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