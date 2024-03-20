AWS Resource Discovery

Teams building an initial asset inventory across sprawling AWS accounts should start with AWS Resource Discovery because it discovers what you actually have before you can defend it, and the free price tag means zero friction to run it today across dev and prod environments. The tool catalogs resources in JSON format via botocore, giving you the raw material to feed into downstream CSPM or CIEM tools rather than replacing them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; it's a one-time discovery pull, not a persistent control plane.