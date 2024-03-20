Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Resource Discovery is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Resource Counter is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building an initial asset inventory across sprawling AWS accounts should start with AWS Resource Discovery because it discovers what you actually have before you can defend it, and the free price tag means zero friction to run it today across dev and prod environments. The tool catalogs resources in JSON format via botocore, giving you the raw material to feed into downstream CSPM or CIEM tools rather than replacing them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; it's a one-time discovery pull, not a persistent control plane.
DevOps and cloud security teams managing sprawling AWS multi-region deployments will find Resource Counter valuable for the foundational visibility problem it solves: getting an accurate inventory of what you actually have before you can secure it. The command line approach keeps overhead minimal and makes integration into existing automation workflows straightforward, avoiding the bloat of GUI-heavy tools. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring or compliance reporting; Resource Counter is inventory-first, not a replacement for continuous asset management platforms.
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AWS Resource Discovery vs Resource Counter for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AWS Resource Discovery: A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format..
Resource Counter: A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Resource Discovery and Resource Counter serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox